Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup hardwood floors carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Pell City’s premier apartments in Pell City! Located minutes from Logan Martin Lake and close to the area’s growing shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. Our spacious garden style one- and two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom townhomes offer modern interior amenities including white appliance packages, vaulted ceilings, oversized windows, walk-in closets, ceiling fans and patio/balcony with a storage closet. Our impressive community amenity package includes a 24-hour fitness center, outdoor grilling, and picnic area, swimming pool and monthly resident events.



The heart of the community is beautiful Logan Martin Lake, 275 miles of shoreline, also known as 'lake with a thousand coves'. Logan Martin Lake plays host to a long list of water sports. Along with the Pell City and St. Clair County, top employers are Honda, Eissmann Group Automotive, Oerlikon Balzers, Benjamin Moore, St. Vincents Health System and much more. Come see why Maple Village is more than apartments in Pell Cit