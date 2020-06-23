All apartments in Pell City
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:50 PM

1024 Dogwood Drive

1024 Dogwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1024 Dogwood Dr, Pell City, AL 35128

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply)

Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents

Year Lease
- Quarterly pest control included
- Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included
- Utilities not included
- No smoking

Pets Welcomed!
- No breed restrictions
- $200 one-time fee per pet
- $10 monthly charge per pet

Schedule a tour or Apply today!
- All occupants age 19 and over must apply
- $35 application fee per person for credit and background check

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

Omega Realty Group
(205) 789-1257
leasing@omegarealtygroup.net
www.omegarealtyrentals.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Dogwood Drive have any available units?
1024 Dogwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pell City, AL.
Is 1024 Dogwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Dogwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Dogwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1024 Dogwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1024 Dogwood Drive offer parking?
No, 1024 Dogwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1024 Dogwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Dogwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Dogwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1024 Dogwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Dogwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1024 Dogwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Dogwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1024 Dogwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 Dogwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1024 Dogwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
