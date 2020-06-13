Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

18 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ozark, AL

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
267 Graceland Cir
267 Graceland Cir, Ozark, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1570 sqft
((AVAILABLE 6/26/2020 all dates subject to change)) NO Pets. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 Car garage, fenced yard and quarterly pest control included. (CLB)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
4981 Andrews Avenue, Apt D
4981 Andrews Ave, Ozark, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$700
989 sqft
Newly renovated apartment with Refrigerator, Microwave, and stove. New flooring. The property is located in a driving distance to shopping and restaurants. Also, there is a gazebo that leads out to a lake in the back of the property. A must see...

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
102 Brookside
102 Brookside Ln, Ozark, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
102 Brookside Available 04/12/20 102 Brookside Lane, Ozark - All appliances, fireplace, 1car garage, pets negotiable (RLNE3429270)
Results within 10 miles of Ozark

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 Crestview Dr.
112 Crestview Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
112 Crestview Dr. Available 07/01/20 112 Crestview Dr, Enterprise - All appliances, pets negotiable, fenced yard, fireplace, 1 car garage (RLNE4130065)

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
106 Christopher Dr
106 Christopher Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
106 Christopher Dr Available 07/27/20 106 Christopher - All appliances, wood fireplace, 2 car garage, fence, pets negotiable (RLNE3165680)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
130 N Springview Dr
130 N Springview Dr, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1494 sqft
130 N Springview Dr Available 08/18/20 Dunwoody Subdivision - 2BR/2.5BA townhome with 1 car garage in the Dunwoody subdivision. All major appliances provided along with a washer & dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28 Courtyard Way
28 Courtyard Way, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1174 sqft
28 Courtyard Way Available 06/14/20 Courtyard Way - Fully Furnished TDY Unit! - The rates for TDY's are 60.00 / day which equates to 1800/mo. for 30 days and 1860/mo. for 31 days. Minimum stay of 30 days.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
107 Winthrope Ln
107 Winthrope Lane, Coffee County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1369 sqft
((AVAILABLE 6/22/2020 dates are subject to change)) NO Pets. 1 Car garage, fenced back yard, stainless steel appliances, pest control, washer/dryer, lawn care and pool/clubhouse use included. (CLB)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
111 Victoria Dr
111 Victoria Drive, Enterprise, AL
4 Bedrooms
$950
1750 sqft
((AVAILABLE NOW all dates are subject to change )) Pets under 25 pounds. Large shaded backyard with pecan trees, large front yard and covered patio. pest control, 2 car garage includes washer/dryer.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
232 Candlebrook Drive
232 Candlebrook Drive, Coffee County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$675
1106 sqft
3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath two-story town townhome is affordable and close to the Ft. Rucker gate. Includes all major kitchen appliances, washing machine and dryer, walk-in closets, and a large covered patio with a storage closet.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
107 Cottage Ave
107 Cottage Avenue, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1726 sqft
3 bedroom/2 bath townhome in Cotton Creek. This home offers 1726 square feet of open living space. This home has a one car garage. Pets are negotiable with this property.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
239 Wakefield Way
239 Wakefield Way, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1495 sqft
Corner unit!! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with 1 car garage located in Wakefield Subdivision. Features included wood plank tile floors in the main living areas with carpet in the bedrooms, a fenced in back yard, and clubhouse with pool access.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
308 Riverview Ct
308 Riverview Ct, Daleville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1800 sqft
308 Riverview Ct Available 07/15/20 1.5 Story Home w/Wraparound Porch in Daleville! - 1.5 Story, 3BR/2BA home with 4 Car Detached Carport in Daleville. Wraparound porch overlooks a spacious backyard area with a large storage shed.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
170 County Rd. 751
170 County Road 751, Coffee County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2057 sqft
170 County Rd. 751 Available 06/15/20 Curington Farms - Pool & Lawn Care Included! - Beautiful 4 Bed/2 Bath home with 2 Car Garage in Curington Farms. Fireplace in living room, formal dining room along with eat-in kitchen.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
10 Stratford Ln
10 Stratford Lane, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1897 sqft
10 Stratford Ln Available 06/30/20 Clubview Estates - - 3BR/2BA house with 2 Car Garage in beautiful Clubview Estates. All kitchen appliances included; washer/dryer hookups in the laundry room. Gas fireplace in living room.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
114 Baldwin
114 Baldwin, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
114 Baldwin Available 04/17/20 Dunwoody Townhomes - 2-story townhouse, all appliances, washer/dryer, 1 car garage, fenced yard, pets negotiable, community pool, lawn care (RLNE5663419)

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
91 Blackhawk Drive
91 Blackhawk Dr, Daleville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1176 sqft
91 Blackhawk Drive Available 05/21/20 Hilltop Subdivision in Daleville - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home w/2 car garage in Daleville; minutes from Ft.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
103 Wildwood
103 Wildwood Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1600 sqft
Harrand Creek - 3BR/2BA home with 2 Car Garage in Harrand Creek. Wood-burning fireplace in living room, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, and rear deck overlooks partially fenced backyard.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ozark, AL

Finding an apartment in Ozark that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

