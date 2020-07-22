Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

946 Boswell Drive - One level brick home with 3 bedrooms, 2 ceramic tile baths, hardwood floors through out, fresh paint, new vinyl flooring, counter tops and appliances in the kitchen. Open concept Living room/dining/kitchen with built in corner cabinet and desk in kitchen, laundry room, large screened porch, double carport with storage room. Gas central heat & air and hot water, large fenced back yard with large storage/workshop with over head door. Upper level of shop is not for tenant use. Owner must approve all pets. No Section 8.



(RLNE5968393)