Oxford, AL
946 Boswell Drive
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

946 Boswell Drive

946 Boswell Dr · (256) 236-1188
Location

946 Boswell Dr, Oxford, AL 36203

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 946 Boswell Drive · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

946 Boswell Drive - One level brick home with 3 bedrooms, 2 ceramic tile baths, hardwood floors through out, fresh paint, new vinyl flooring, counter tops and appliances in the kitchen. Open concept Living room/dining/kitchen with built in corner cabinet and desk in kitchen, laundry room, large screened porch, double carport with storage room. Gas central heat & air and hot water, large fenced back yard with large storage/workshop with over head door. Upper level of shop is not for tenant use. Owner must approve all pets. No Section 8.

(RLNE5968393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 946 Boswell Drive have any available units?
946 Boswell Drive has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 946 Boswell Drive have?
Some of 946 Boswell Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 946 Boswell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
946 Boswell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 946 Boswell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 946 Boswell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 946 Boswell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 946 Boswell Drive offers parking.
Does 946 Boswell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 946 Boswell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 946 Boswell Drive have a pool?
No, 946 Boswell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 946 Boswell Drive have accessible units?
No, 946 Boswell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 946 Boswell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 946 Boswell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 946 Boswell Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 946 Boswell Drive has units with air conditioning.
