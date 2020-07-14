Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Oxford
Find more places like 2307 Fitzgerald Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Oxford, AL
/
2307 Fitzgerald Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2307 Fitzgerald Road
2307 Fitzgerald Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oxford
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2307 Fitzgerald Road, Oxford, AL 36203
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Available in Oxford 3 BR / 2 Ba home with large living room & fireplace. Call Deanna 256-403-5097
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2307 Fitzgerald Road have any available units?
2307 Fitzgerald Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oxford, AL
.
Is 2307 Fitzgerald Road currently offering any rent specials?
2307 Fitzgerald Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 Fitzgerald Road pet-friendly?
No, 2307 Fitzgerald Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oxford
.
Does 2307 Fitzgerald Road offer parking?
No, 2307 Fitzgerald Road does not offer parking.
Does 2307 Fitzgerald Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2307 Fitzgerald Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 Fitzgerald Road have a pool?
No, 2307 Fitzgerald Road does not have a pool.
Does 2307 Fitzgerald Road have accessible units?
No, 2307 Fitzgerald Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 Fitzgerald Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2307 Fitzgerald Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2307 Fitzgerald Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2307 Fitzgerald Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Oxford 2 Bedrooms
Oxford 3 Bedrooms
Oxford Apartments with Balconies
Oxford Dog Friendly Apartments
Oxford Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, AL
Hoover, AL
Vestavia Hills, AL
Anniston, AL
Pelham, AL
Mountain Brook, AL
Center Point, AL
Pell City, AL
Moody, AL
Gadsden, AL
Margaret, AL
Saks, AL
Carrollton, GA
Odenville, AL
Fultondale, AL
Trussville, AL
Brook Highland, AL
Grayson Valley, AL
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Birmingham Southern College
Jefferson State Community College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus