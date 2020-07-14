All apartments in Owens Cross Roads
Find more places like 106 Belle Haven Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Owens Cross Roads, AL
/
106 Belle Haven Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

106 Belle Haven Drive

106 Belle Haven Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

106 Belle Haven Dr, Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 1,594sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bath. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, hardwood floors, fresh paint, new appliances, single car garage, and a large back yard. This property is a must see today! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. We look forward to serving you!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Belle Haven Drive have any available units?
106 Belle Haven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owens Cross Roads, AL.
What amenities does 106 Belle Haven Drive have?
Some of 106 Belle Haven Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Belle Haven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
106 Belle Haven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Belle Haven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Belle Haven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 106 Belle Haven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 106 Belle Haven Drive offers parking.
Does 106 Belle Haven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Belle Haven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Belle Haven Drive have a pool?
No, 106 Belle Haven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 106 Belle Haven Drive have accessible units?
No, 106 Belle Haven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Belle Haven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Belle Haven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Belle Haven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Belle Haven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Huntsville, ALMadison, ALTullahoma, TN
Cullman, ALGadsden, ALHarvest, AL
Decatur, ALPulaski, TNAthens, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama in Huntsville
Oakwood University