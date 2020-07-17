All apartments in Opelika
209 25th St.

209 North 25th Street · (334) 745-3584
Location

209 North 25th Street, Opelika, AL 36801

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 209 25th St. · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1542 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
3/2 home conveniently located in Pepperell Village right in the middle of everything! - ***To register for an appointment, please email or text your name, email address, cell phone number and current address along with a picture of your driver's license to office@thebrownagency.com or (510) 362-0953.

Home features no carpet! Decorative fireplace in the living room, sunny dining area and large kitchen with ample cabinet space and walk in pantry. Two guest bedrooms share a bathroom with claw foot tub. Master suite is HUGE with sitting area or office, walk in closet and tub/shower combo in the ensuite bath. Backyard is fenced in and has a storage building.

***LEASE TERMS: 1 year lease
Security Deposit: Equal to 1 months rent
Rent Due Date: the 1st of each month
No smoking!
Income must be at least 3-4x rental amount.
Applications are accepted on a first come, first serve basis.
Note that we are not able to hold properties for move-in dates beyond the available date.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

