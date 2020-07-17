209 25th St.

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

3/2 home conveniently located in Pepperell Village right in the middle of everything! - ***To register for an appointment, please email or text your name, email address, cell phone number and current address along with a picture of your driver's license to office@thebrownagency.com or (510) 362-0953.



Home features no carpet! Decorative fireplace in the living room, sunny dining area and large kitchen with ample cabinet space and walk in pantry. Two guest bedrooms share a bathroom with claw foot tub. Master suite is HUGE with sitting area or office, walk in closet and tub/shower combo in the ensuite bath. Backyard is fenced in and has a storage building.



***LEASE TERMS: 1 year lease

Security Deposit: Equal to 1 months rent

Rent Due Date: the 1st of each month

No smoking!

Income must be at least 3-4x rental amount.

Applications are accepted on a first come, first serve basis.

Note that we are not able to hold properties for move-in dates beyond the available date.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5906933)