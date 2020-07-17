Rent Calculator
Opelika, AL
1407 Frederick Road
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1407 Frederick Road
1407 Frederick Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1407 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
House for rent Opelika! - 2 bedroom 1 Bath home near Tiger Town, private back yard and central air. Please call 334-319-4724 to schedule a time to see this property.
(RLNE5244210)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1407 Frederick Road have any available units?
1407 Frederick Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Opelika, AL
.
Is 1407 Frederick Road currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Frederick Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Frederick Road pet-friendly?
No, 1407 Frederick Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Opelika
.
Does 1407 Frederick Road offer parking?
No, 1407 Frederick Road does not offer parking.
Does 1407 Frederick Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Frederick Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Frederick Road have a pool?
No, 1407 Frederick Road does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Frederick Road have accessible units?
No, 1407 Frederick Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Frederick Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 Frederick Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 Frederick Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1407 Frederick Road has units with air conditioning.
