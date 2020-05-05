All apartments in Odenville
Find more places like 690 Clover Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenville, AL
/
690 Clover Circle
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:08 PM

690 Clover Circle

690 Clover Cir · (205) 271-0177
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

690 Clover Cir, Odenville, AL 35146

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 690 Clover Circle have any available units?
690 Clover Circle has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 690 Clover Circle currently offering any rent specials?
690 Clover Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 690 Clover Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 690 Clover Circle is pet friendly.
Does 690 Clover Circle offer parking?
No, 690 Clover Circle does not offer parking.
Does 690 Clover Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 690 Clover Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 690 Clover Circle have a pool?
No, 690 Clover Circle does not have a pool.
Does 690 Clover Circle have accessible units?
No, 690 Clover Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 690 Clover Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 690 Clover Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 690 Clover Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 690 Clover Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 690 Clover Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALMargaret, AL
Gadsden, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALTrussville, ALClay, ALIrondale, ALLincoln, ALPinson, ALGrayson Valley, AL
Center Point, ALBrook Highland, ALFultondale, ALChildersburg, ALWarrior, ALOxford, ALSylacauga, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALAnniston, ALGraysville, ALFairfield, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity