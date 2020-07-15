29 River Birch Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave

3 Beds & 2 Baths House / No Pets Allowed / No Section 8 - Available soon for Touring!



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Electric Stove

Dishwasher

Microwave



This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the kitchen, carpet flooring in the bedrooms, and laminate in the bathrooms. The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.



This house also includes:

Electric Water Heater

Heat Pump

Central Cooling System



Additional information:

Ceiling Fans

2 Car Garage



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



No Pets Allowed



