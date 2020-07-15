29 River Birch Ln

Amenities
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / No Pets Allowed / No Section 8 - Available soon for Touring!
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the kitchen, carpet flooring in the bedrooms, and laminate in the bathrooms. The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.
This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System
Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
2 Car Garage
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5867283)