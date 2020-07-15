All apartments in Odenville
Find more places like 29 River Birch Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenville, AL
/
29 River Birch Ln
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

29 River Birch Ln

29 River Birch Ln · (205) 545-8474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Odenville
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

29 River Birch Ln, Odenville, AL 35120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 29 River Birch Ln · Avail. now

$1,225

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / No Pets Allowed / No Section 8 - Available soon for Touring!

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave

This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the kitchen, carpet flooring in the bedrooms, and laminate in the bathrooms. The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
2 Car Garage

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5867283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 River Birch Ln have any available units?
29 River Birch Ln has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29 River Birch Ln have?
Some of 29 River Birch Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 River Birch Ln currently offering any rent specials?
29 River Birch Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 River Birch Ln pet-friendly?
No, 29 River Birch Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenville.
Does 29 River Birch Ln offer parking?
Yes, 29 River Birch Ln offers parking.
Does 29 River Birch Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 River Birch Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 River Birch Ln have a pool?
No, 29 River Birch Ln does not have a pool.
Does 29 River Birch Ln have accessible units?
No, 29 River Birch Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 29 River Birch Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 River Birch Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 River Birch Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 River Birch Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 29 River Birch Ln?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Odenville 3 BedroomsOdenville Apartments with Balconies
Odenville Apartments with GaragesOdenville Dog Friendly Apartments
Odenville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, AL
Moody, ALGadsden, ALMargaret, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALSaks, ALFultondale, ALTrussville, ALBrook Highland, ALGrayson Valley, ALPleasant Grove, ALJacksonville, AL
Pinson, ALTarrant, ALChelsea, ALBessemer, ALGraysville, ALHueytown, ALIrondale, ALLeeds, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, ALClay, ALMidfield, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Jefferson State Community CollegeLawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity