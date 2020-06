Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

This property located in Northport has 3 beds and 1 bath, All newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring throughout!!And on the outside there is a covered porch and a flat lot!! Call us NOW and set up a showing at 205-410-8785!!