3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:44 AM
123 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mulga, AL
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
317 Cypress Ave
317 Cypress Avenue, Mulga, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1289 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property located in Adamsville with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring, Fully fenced yard, a carport and a flat lot!! Call us now and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!
Results within 1 mile of Mulga
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1321 Slope Dr
1321 Slope Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1600 sqft
COMING SOON!!! This house is incredible!! Located in a quite area, this stunner retains most of the original character from when it was built in 1915.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sherman Heights
1 Unit Available
7436 Canada Ave
7436 Canada Avenue, Edgewater, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1106 sqft
COMING SOON!!! A 3 beds, 1 Bath home located in Birmingham, All newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring through out!! Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 !!
Results within 5 miles of Mulga
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
804 2nd Avenue
804 2nd Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1739 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
533 9th Terrace
533 9th Terrace, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1410 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
5405 Valleyview Trail
5405 Valleyview Trail, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1376 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
500 Basswood Drive
500 Basswood Drive, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1522 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
3000 Tall Tree Lane
3000 Tall Tree Lane, Forestdale, AL
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
5613 Shadyview Circle
5613 Shadyview Circle, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1498 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
937 8th Street
937 8th Street, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
928 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
116 5th Way
116 5th Way, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1270 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
4958 Valleyview Terrace
4958 Valleyview Terrace, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
230 Poplar Springs Drive
230 Poplar Springs Drive, Sylvan Springs, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1075 sqft
What a cute house! There is new flooring throughout the living room and eat-in kitchen. The back yard is flat and spacious, and there is a carport on the side. The master has a private powder room, with extra storage.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2501 Oak Leaf Drive
2501 Oak Leaf Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1162 sqft
There is new flooring throughout this spacious home! All 3 bedrooms have no carpet, large sizes, and plenty of closet space. The master has a private bathroom with a stand-up shower. The kitchen is eat-in with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2540 Oak Leaf Lane
2540 Oak Leaf Lane, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1198 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2536 Oak Leaf Lane
2536 Oak Leaf Lane, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1008 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
140 8th Street Northeast
140 8th Street Northeast, Graysville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1298 sqft
Check out this one level brick home, it features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen with all new appliances, a carport, and a spacious backyard, call this place home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2879 Woodruff Mill Road
2879 Woodruff Mill Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
2300 sqft
This split-level home has been waiting for you! Upstairs is the living room and kitchen with new flooring and open space! There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
920 Crestview Drive
920 Crestview Drive, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1466 sqft
This split-level home in Adamsville is spacious and bright! The front living room welcomes you with hardwood floors and two big windows. The kitchen has storage galore and a sliding glass door exits to the back porch.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
940 Longview Circle
940 Longview Circle, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1566 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in Adamsville! This home has some great upgrades including new paint, new flooring, and stainless steel
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
5205 Shady Crest Road
5205 Shady Crest Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
1158 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
147 Park Road
147 Park Road, Pleasant Grove, AL
Welcome to Pleasant Grove! You will love this spacious home! You will love the eat in kitchen, updated appliances, and spacious rooms! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Sherman Heights
1 Unit Available
3322 Bonds Avenue
3322 Bonds Avenue, Minor, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1392 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Welcome to this 3-bedroom/1.5-bath home in Birmingham.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Sherman Heights
1 Unit Available
923 McDonald Chapel Road
923 Mcdonald Chapel Road, Minor, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
2092 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Welcome to this wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home.
