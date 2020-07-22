171 Trotter Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage new construction

New Construction 3 BR at Trotter Parc - NEW CONSTRUCTION in Trotter Parc of Morris! 3 bedroom/2 full bath home offering a spacious floor plan with designer selections and neutral colors. All kitchen appliances included. Master suite with walk in closet. Master bath includes walk in shower/separate tub and spacious double vanity. Laundry room with hookups. 2 car garage. DIRECTIONS Due to being new construction, some navigation apps may not have full directions to this home. From Birmingham: I-65 N, Exit 275, right on Barber Blvd, left on Hwy 31, right on Morris Majestic Rd, left on Old Hwy 31, Trotter Parc subdivision will be on the left, road is currently unpaved. Use address 8604 Old Hwy 31, Morris, AL 35116 as navigation to neighborhood for GPS and then follow Trotter Court to the home. Professionally managed by RENU Property Management.



(RLNE5963602)