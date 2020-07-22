All apartments in Morris
Find more places like 171 Trotter Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Morris, AL
/
171 Trotter Court
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

171 Trotter Court

171 Trotter Ct · (205) 847-1819
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

171 Trotter Ct, Morris, AL 35116

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 171 Trotter Court · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1489 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction 3 BR at Trotter Parc - NEW CONSTRUCTION in Trotter Parc of Morris! 3 bedroom/2 full bath home offering a spacious floor plan with designer selections and neutral colors. All kitchen appliances included. Master suite with walk in closet. Master bath includes walk in shower/separate tub and spacious double vanity. Laundry room with hookups. 2 car garage. DIRECTIONS Due to being new construction, some navigation apps may not have full directions to this home. From Birmingham: I-65 N, Exit 275, right on Barber Blvd, left on Hwy 31, right on Morris Majestic Rd, left on Old Hwy 31, Trotter Parc subdivision will be on the left, road is currently unpaved. Use address 8604 Old Hwy 31, Morris, AL 35116 as navigation to neighborhood for GPS and then follow Trotter Court to the home. Professionally managed by RENU Property Management.

(RLNE5963602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 Trotter Court have any available units?
171 Trotter Court has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 171 Trotter Court have?
Some of 171 Trotter Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 171 Trotter Court currently offering any rent specials?
171 Trotter Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 Trotter Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 171 Trotter Court is pet friendly.
Does 171 Trotter Court offer parking?
Yes, 171 Trotter Court offers parking.
Does 171 Trotter Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 171 Trotter Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 Trotter Court have a pool?
No, 171 Trotter Court does not have a pool.
Does 171 Trotter Court have accessible units?
No, 171 Trotter Court does not have accessible units.
Does 171 Trotter Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 171 Trotter Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 171 Trotter Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 171 Trotter Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 171 Trotter Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, AL
Moody, ALGadsden, ALMargaret, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALJasper, ALFultondale, ALPinson, ALAdamsville, ALGraysville, ALTarrant, ALClay, AL
Trussville, ALForestdale, ALGrayson Valley, ALIrondale, ALLeeds, ALPleasant Grove, ALFairfield, ALMidfield, ALBessemer, ALBrook Highland, ALHueytown, ALOdenville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamThe University of Alabama
Birmingham Southern CollegeJefferson State Community College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity