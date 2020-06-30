All apartments in Moody
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 PM

5010 Kelly Creek Street

5010 Kelly Creek St · No Longer Available
Location

5010 Kelly Creek St, Moody, AL 35004

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5010 Kelly Creek Street have any available units?
5010 Kelly Creek Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moody, AL.
Is 5010 Kelly Creek Street currently offering any rent specials?
5010 Kelly Creek Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5010 Kelly Creek Street pet-friendly?
No, 5010 Kelly Creek Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moody.
Does 5010 Kelly Creek Street offer parking?
No, 5010 Kelly Creek Street does not offer parking.
Does 5010 Kelly Creek Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5010 Kelly Creek Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5010 Kelly Creek Street have a pool?
No, 5010 Kelly Creek Street does not have a pool.
Does 5010 Kelly Creek Street have accessible units?
No, 5010 Kelly Creek Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5010 Kelly Creek Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5010 Kelly Creek Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5010 Kelly Creek Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5010 Kelly Creek Street does not have units with air conditioning.
