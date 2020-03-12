All apartments in Moody
Find more places like 2168 Parsons Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moody, AL
/
2168 Parsons Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:50 PM

2168 Parsons Drive

2168 Parsons Dr · (205) 271-0177
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Moody
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2168 Parsons Dr, Moody, AL 35004

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1384 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2168 Parsons Drive have any available units?
2168 Parsons Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2168 Parsons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2168 Parsons Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2168 Parsons Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2168 Parsons Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2168 Parsons Drive offer parking?
No, 2168 Parsons Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2168 Parsons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2168 Parsons Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2168 Parsons Drive have a pool?
No, 2168 Parsons Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2168 Parsons Drive have accessible units?
No, 2168 Parsons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2168 Parsons Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2168 Parsons Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2168 Parsons Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2168 Parsons Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2168 Parsons Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oaks of St. Clair
5050 Oaks of St Clair Cir
Moody, AL 35004

Similar Pages

Moody 3 BedroomsMoody Apartments with Garage
Moody Apartments with ParkingMoody Apartments with Pool
Moody Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALClanton, AL
Margaret, ALGadsden, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALOxford, AL
Grayson Valley, ALFultondale, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALJacksonville, ALTrussville, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALAnniston, ALBrook Highland, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity