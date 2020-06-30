All apartments in Moody
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 PM

2047 Plantation Parkway

2047 Plantation Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

2047 Plantation Pkwy, Moody, AL 35004

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply)

Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents

Year Lease
- Quarterly pest control included
- Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included
- Utilities not included
- No smoking

Pets Welcomed!
- No breed restrictions
- $200 one-time fee per pet
- $10 monthly charge per pet

Schedule a tour or Apply today!
- All occupants age 19 and over must apply
- $35 application fee per person for credit and background check

Omega Realty Group
(205) 789-1257
leasing@omegarealtygroup.net
www.omegarealtyrentals.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2047 Plantation Parkway have any available units?
2047 Plantation Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moody, AL.
Is 2047 Plantation Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2047 Plantation Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2047 Plantation Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2047 Plantation Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 2047 Plantation Parkway offer parking?
No, 2047 Plantation Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 2047 Plantation Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2047 Plantation Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2047 Plantation Parkway have a pool?
No, 2047 Plantation Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 2047 Plantation Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2047 Plantation Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2047 Plantation Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2047 Plantation Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2047 Plantation Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 2047 Plantation Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
