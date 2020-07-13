Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Turtle Place.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
parking
gym
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
Turtle Place apartment homes in Montgomery, AL offers an unmatched location & service. We offer luxurious one, two and three bedroom. Relax by the resort-like swimming pool or enjoy a friendly game of tennis. Want to spend the day shopping or an evening out with friends? Turtle Place is only moments away from outstanding shopping, dining and entertainment options. With our helpful office staff and dependable maintenance service, you will always feel at ease. Contact Turtle Place to schedule a private tour today!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease