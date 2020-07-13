All apartments in Montgomery
Find more places like Turtle Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery, AL
/
Turtle Place
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:10 AM

Turtle Place

455 Eastdale Rd S · (334) 621-1451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Montgomery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

455 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL 36117

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 409G · Avail. Aug 21

$689

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 435F · Avail. Aug 7

$789

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 435C · Avail. Sep 18

$789

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Turtle Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
parking
gym
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
Turtle Place apartment homes in Montgomery, AL offers an unmatched location & service. We offer luxurious one, two and three bedroom. Relax by the resort-like swimming pool or enjoy a friendly game of tennis. Want to spend the day shopping or an evening out with friends? Turtle Place is only moments away from outstanding shopping, dining and entertainment options. With our helpful office staff and dependable maintenance service, you will always feel at ease. Contact Turtle Place to schedule a private tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Turtle Place have any available units?
Turtle Place has 3 units available starting at $689 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does Turtle Place have?
Some of Turtle Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Turtle Place currently offering any rent specials?
Turtle Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Turtle Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Turtle Place is pet friendly.
Does Turtle Place offer parking?
Yes, Turtle Place offers parking.
Does Turtle Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Turtle Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Turtle Place have a pool?
Yes, Turtle Place has a pool.
Does Turtle Place have accessible units?
No, Turtle Place does not have accessible units.
Does Turtle Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Turtle Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Turtle Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Verandas at Mitylene
8850 Crosswinds Circle
Montgomery, AL 36117
Legends at Taylor Lakes
100 Legends Dr
Montgomery, AL 36116
Tapestry on Vaughn
3201 Watchman Dr
Montgomery, AL 36116
Legacy at Festival
500 Festival Pl
Montgomery, AL 36117
Halcyon Park Apartments
7880 Taylor Park Rd
Montgomery, AL 36117
Legacy at The Lake
1421 Stonehenge Rd
Montgomery, AL 36117
Birchwood
500 Eastdale Rd S
Montgomery, AL 36117
The Mark
5701 E Shirley Ln
Montgomery, AL 36117

Similar Pages

Montgomery 1 BedroomsMontgomery 2 Bedrooms
Montgomery Apartments with ParkingMontgomery Dog Friendly Apartments
Montgomery Pet Friendly PlacesButler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Auburn, ALPrattville, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, AL
Pike Road, ALSylacauga, ALOpelika, AL
Millbrook, ALCalera, ALTroy, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn University at MontgomeryFaulkner University
Auburn University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity