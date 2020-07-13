Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court parking gym on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center fire pit hot tub internet access

Turtle Place apartment homes in Montgomery, AL offers an unmatched location & service. We offer luxurious one, two and three bedroom. Relax by the resort-like swimming pool or enjoy a friendly game of tennis. Want to spend the day shopping or an evening out with friends? Turtle Place is only moments away from outstanding shopping, dining and entertainment options. With our helpful office staff and dependable maintenance service, you will always feel at ease. Contact Turtle Place to schedule a private tour today!