Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

The Mark

Open Now until 5:30pm
5701 E Shirley Ln · (334) 316-6864
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5701 E Shirley Ln, Montgomery, AL 36117

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1808 · Avail. Oct 13

$690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1108 · Avail. Sep 12

$774

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 0803 · Avail. Aug 25

$774

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 1206 · Avail. Jul 25

$774

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Mark.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
fire pit
hot tub
package receiving
The Mark and Turtle Place apartments for rent in Montgomery, AL has elegant traditional architecture, making your experience here filled with an unprecedented array of special features and amenities. Our community features a swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, ample parking close to your home, and is near 20+ fantastic restaurants! Conveniently located just minutes from I-85, The Mark and Turtle Place apartments offers distinctive living with spacious floor plans. Come experience what luxury living is meant to be at The Mark and Turtle Place.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Cats
restrictions: domestic cats only
Parking Details: Covered parking: $20/month ; Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Mark have any available units?
The Mark has 5 units available starting at $690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does The Mark have?
Some of The Mark's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Mark currently offering any rent specials?
The Mark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Mark pet-friendly?
Yes, The Mark is pet friendly.
Does The Mark offer parking?
Yes, The Mark offers parking.
Does The Mark have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Mark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Mark have a pool?
Yes, The Mark has a pool.
Does The Mark have accessible units?
No, The Mark does not have accessible units.
Does The Mark have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Mark has units with dishwashers.
