Lease Length: 6-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Cats
restrictions: domestic cats only
Parking Details: Covered parking: $20/month ; Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease