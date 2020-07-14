All apartments in Montgomery
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

Legends at Taylor Lakes

100 Legends Dr · (205) 236-0138
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Legends Dr, Montgomery, AL 36116

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0234 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Unit 12207 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Unit 12104 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0538 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1445 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legends at Taylor Lakes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
hot tub
Legends at Taylor Lakes Apartment Homes has set a high standard for apartment living by providing luxury apartment amenities with all the comfort and conveniences you should expect. As a resident you also enjoy premium services, including our professional and friendly staff, 24-hour emergency maintenance service and complete access to our resident clubhouse and resort-style amenities. At Legends at Taylor Lakes, we strive to provide all the comforts of home and superior service through our professional and responsive management team. Come enjoy the luxury lifestyle you deserve! Your neighborhood is here in Montgomery, AL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Legends at Taylor Lakes have any available units?
Legends at Taylor Lakes has 7 units available starting at $1,130 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does Legends at Taylor Lakes have?
Some of Legends at Taylor Lakes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legends at Taylor Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
Legends at Taylor Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legends at Taylor Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, Legends at Taylor Lakes is pet friendly.
Does Legends at Taylor Lakes offer parking?
Yes, Legends at Taylor Lakes offers parking.
Does Legends at Taylor Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Legends at Taylor Lakes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Legends at Taylor Lakes have a pool?
Yes, Legends at Taylor Lakes has a pool.
Does Legends at Taylor Lakes have accessible units?
No, Legends at Taylor Lakes does not have accessible units.
Does Legends at Taylor Lakes have units with dishwashers?
No, Legends at Taylor Lakes does not have units with dishwashers.
