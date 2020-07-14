Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access package receiving hot tub

Legends at Taylor Lakes Apartment Homes has set a high standard for apartment living by providing luxury apartment amenities with all the comfort and conveniences you should expect. As a resident you also enjoy premium services, including our professional and friendly staff, 24-hour emergency maintenance service and complete access to our resident clubhouse and resort-style amenities. At Legends at Taylor Lakes, we strive to provide all the comforts of home and superior service through our professional and responsive management team. Come enjoy the luxury lifestyle you deserve! Your neighborhood is here in Montgomery, AL.