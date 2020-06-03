Legacy at The Lake

Lease Length: 3-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300-$500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $100 for caged animals
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
fee: $400 per dog
rent: $25 per dog
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Cats
fee: $300 per cat
rent: $20 per cat
Parking Details: Open lot, assigned parking $40.