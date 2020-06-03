All apartments in Montgomery
Legacy at The Lake

1421 Stonehenge Rd · (334) 310-2356
Location

1421 Stonehenge Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1345A · Avail. now

$579

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legacy at The Lake.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
internet access

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300-$500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $100 for caged animals
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
fee: $400 per dog
rent: $25 per dog
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Cats
fee: $300 per cat
rent: $20 per cat
Parking Details: Open lot, assigned parking $40.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Legacy at The Lake have any available units?
Legacy at The Lake has a unit available for $579 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does Legacy at The Lake have?
Some of Legacy at The Lake's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legacy at The Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Legacy at The Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legacy at The Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Legacy at The Lake is pet friendly.
Does Legacy at The Lake offer parking?
Yes, Legacy at The Lake offers parking.
Does Legacy at The Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, Legacy at The Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Legacy at The Lake have a pool?
Yes, Legacy at The Lake has a pool.
Does Legacy at The Lake have accessible units?
No, Legacy at The Lake does not have accessible units.
Does Legacy at The Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Legacy at The Lake has units with dishwashers.
