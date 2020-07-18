All apartments in Montgomery
815 Perry Hill Road

815 Perry Hill Road
Location

815 Perry Hill Road, Montgomery, AL 36109

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- $250Pet Fee with weight and breed subject to approval

(RLNE3801241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Perry Hill Road have any available units?
815 Perry Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery, AL.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
Is 815 Perry Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
815 Perry Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Perry Hill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 Perry Hill Road is pet friendly.
Does 815 Perry Hill Road offer parking?
No, 815 Perry Hill Road does not offer parking.
Does 815 Perry Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Perry Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Perry Hill Road have a pool?
No, 815 Perry Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 815 Perry Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 815 Perry Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Perry Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 Perry Hill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 815 Perry Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 Perry Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
