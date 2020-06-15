All apartments in Montgomery
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

79 Commerce St. - 406

79 Commerce Street · (334) 277-1077
Location

79 Commerce Street, Montgomery, AL 36104

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
High end lofts in the heart of the Downtown Entertainment district. This 1 bedroom luxury unit has a balcony view of Downtown Montgomery. The rent includes water, sewer, garbage, basic cable/internet and parking. New appliances, walk in closet, 55 inch smart TV, and internet. Call Partners Realty at 334-277-1077 to for additional details. Virtual 3d walk-through at https://www.apartments.com/79c-apartments-montgomery-al/mx5h8qk/
334-277-1077. www.79commerce.com. Located above Mellow Mushroom and across from the Renaissance Hotel and Alley Station, you are in walking distance to concerts, Biscuits Baseball, and numerous restaurants and bars that Montgomery has to offer. All units have a parking included in rent, and a balcony with views of downtown. Prices vary on units with extra large balaconies. Secure access to get inside the building. 79C has some of the fastest internet speeds in Montgomery.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Commerce St. - 406 have any available units?
79 Commerce St. - 406 has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 79 Commerce St. - 406 have?
Some of 79 Commerce St. - 406's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Commerce St. - 406 currently offering any rent specials?
79 Commerce St. - 406 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Commerce St. - 406 pet-friendly?
No, 79 Commerce St. - 406 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery.
Does 79 Commerce St. - 406 offer parking?
Yes, 79 Commerce St. - 406 does offer parking.
Does 79 Commerce St. - 406 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 Commerce St. - 406 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Commerce St. - 406 have a pool?
No, 79 Commerce St. - 406 does not have a pool.
Does 79 Commerce St. - 406 have accessible units?
Yes, 79 Commerce St. - 406 has accessible units.
Does 79 Commerce St. - 406 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 79 Commerce St. - 406 has units with dishwashers.
