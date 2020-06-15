79 Commerce St. - 406

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible elevator on-site laundry parking internet access

High end lofts in the heart of the Downtown Entertainment district. This 1 bedroom luxury unit has a balcony view of Downtown Montgomery. The rent includes water, sewer, garbage, basic cable/internet and parking. New appliances, walk in closet, 55 inch smart TV, and internet. Call Partners Realty at 334-277-1077 to for additional details. Virtual 3d walk-through at https://www.apartments.com/79c-apartments-montgomery-al/mx5h8qk/

334-277-1077. www.79commerce.com. Located above Mellow Mushroom and across from the Renaissance Hotel and Alley Station, you are in walking distance to concerts, Biscuits Baseball, and numerous restaurants and bars that Montgomery has to offer. All units have a parking included in rent, and a balcony with views of downtown. Prices vary on units with extra large balaconies. Secure access to get inside the building. 79C has some of the fastest internet speeds in Montgomery.