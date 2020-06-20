All apartments in Montgomery
6578 Luxembourg Circle
Last updated May 23 2020 at 1:01 AM

6578 Luxembourg Circle

6578 Luxembourg Circle · (334) 721-3067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6578 Luxembourg Circle, Montgomery, AL 36117

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This is a beautiful home with loads of character. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home has many upgrades. It features: a den and great room, remodeled bathrooms, a covered patio with fenced in backyard, covered parking, and a huge master bedroom with on-suite. The bedrooms are spacious with loads of light. Make a call today! This one will not be available for long.This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6578 Luxembourg Circle have any available units?
6578 Luxembourg Circle has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 6578 Luxembourg Circle have?
Some of 6578 Luxembourg Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6578 Luxembourg Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6578 Luxembourg Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6578 Luxembourg Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6578 Luxembourg Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6578 Luxembourg Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6578 Luxembourg Circle does offer parking.
Does 6578 Luxembourg Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6578 Luxembourg Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6578 Luxembourg Circle have a pool?
No, 6578 Luxembourg Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6578 Luxembourg Circle have accessible units?
No, 6578 Luxembourg Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6578 Luxembourg Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6578 Luxembourg Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
