Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6220 Wares Ferry Road Available 07/30/20 6220 Wares Ferry Road - Welcome Home to 6220 Wares Ferry Road!

This 3bedroom/2bath home is ready for you to call it home. The large living room opens up to the dining area in the eat-in kitchen. All three bedrooms are large sized with lots of closet space for all your needs. The master suite has a private bath and large closet. The 2 guest rooms share a large hall bath. This home won't last long, so contact us today to apply and schedule your own private viewing. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/montgomery-homes-for-rent.



Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. An additional pet rent of a minimum $15 per pet will be added to the base rental amount for approved pets.



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant



(RLNE3847468)