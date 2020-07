Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Section 8 Housing Vouchers Accepted - Three units currently available. Welcome home to Wesley Drive! This cozy 6 unit apartment home has been completely remodeled and renovated/ with modern touches such as brand new light fixtures/ceiling fans, new flooring, refinished hardwoods, new countertops, fresh paint throughout, and each unit will include a brand new stove and refrigerator. These apartments will go quickly! $650 deposit and 1 year lease.