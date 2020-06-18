All apartments in Montgomery
Find more places like 3618 Woodhill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery, AL
/
3618 Woodhill Road
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:13 PM

3618 Woodhill Road

3618 Woodhill Road · (334) 721-3067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Montgomery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3618 Woodhill Road, Montgomery, AL 36109

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2034 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal in the very desirable neighborhood of Dalraida! The great room and dining room are large with a wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights. This house has plenty of space, both, inside and out. The kids will love the huge yard, and you will love the storage of the 2 car garage. Call us today for more information.This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3618 Woodhill Road have any available units?
3618 Woodhill Road has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
Is 3618 Woodhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
3618 Woodhill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3618 Woodhill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3618 Woodhill Road is pet friendly.
Does 3618 Woodhill Road offer parking?
Yes, 3618 Woodhill Road does offer parking.
Does 3618 Woodhill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3618 Woodhill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3618 Woodhill Road have a pool?
No, 3618 Woodhill Road does not have a pool.
Does 3618 Woodhill Road have accessible units?
No, 3618 Woodhill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3618 Woodhill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3618 Woodhill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3618 Woodhill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3618 Woodhill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3618 Woodhill Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Verandas at Mitylene
8850 Crosswinds Circle
Montgomery, AL 36117
Legends at Taylor Lakes
100 Legends Dr
Montgomery, AL 36116
Turtle Place
455 Eastdale Rd S
Montgomery, AL 36117
Halcyon Park Apartments
7880 Taylor Park Rd
Montgomery, AL 36117
Magnolia Terrace
155 Sylvest Dr
Montgomery, AL 36117
Legacy at The Lake
1421 Stonehenge Rd
Montgomery, AL 36117
Sturbridge Commons
8700 Seaton Blvd
Montgomery, AL 36116
The Mark
5701 E Shirley Ln
Montgomery, AL 36117

Similar Pages

Montgomery 1 BedroomsMontgomery 2 Bedrooms
Montgomery Apartments with ParkingMontgomery Dog Friendly Apartments
Montgomery Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Auburn, ALPrattville, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, AL
Pike Road, ALSylacauga, ALOpelika, AL
Millbrook, ALCalera, ALTroy, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn University at MontgomeryFaulkner University
Auburn University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity