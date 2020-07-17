All apartments in Montgomery
3319 Norman Bridge Road

3319 Norman Bridge Road · (205) 346-7986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Montgomery
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

3319 Norman Bridge Road, Montgomery, AL 36105
Cloverdale-Idlewild

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,049

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1468 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1954758

Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1468 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, and stove, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, central air, is freshly painted and newly renovated. With access to a porch and deck. Minutes away from I-65. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.birmingham@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3319 Norman Bridge Road have any available units?
3319 Norman Bridge Road has a unit available for $1,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 3319 Norman Bridge Road have?
Some of 3319 Norman Bridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3319 Norman Bridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
3319 Norman Bridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3319 Norman Bridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3319 Norman Bridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 3319 Norman Bridge Road offer parking?
No, 3319 Norman Bridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 3319 Norman Bridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3319 Norman Bridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3319 Norman Bridge Road have a pool?
No, 3319 Norman Bridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 3319 Norman Bridge Road have accessible units?
No, 3319 Norman Bridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3319 Norman Bridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3319 Norman Bridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
