302 Crest Hill Drive

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a charming home with loads of character. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home features: a den and great room, remodeled bathrooms and a covered patio with fenced in backyard. The bedrooms are spacious with loads of light. Call us today, while this one is still available.



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

