All apartments in Montgomery
Find more places like 302 Crest Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery, AL
/
302 Crest Hill Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 PM

302 Crest Hill Drive

302 Crest Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montgomery
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

302 Crest Hill Drive, Montgomery, AL 36117

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a charming home with loads of character. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home features: a den and great room, remodeled bathrooms and a covered patio with fenced in backyard. The bedrooms are spacious with loads of light. Call us today, while this one is still available.

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Crest Hill Drive have any available units?
302 Crest Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery, AL.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
Is 302 Crest Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
302 Crest Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Crest Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 Crest Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 302 Crest Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 302 Crest Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 302 Crest Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Crest Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Crest Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 302 Crest Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 302 Crest Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 302 Crest Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Crest Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Crest Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Crest Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Crest Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandas at Mitylene
8850 Crosswinds Circle
Montgomery, AL 36117
Legends at Taylor Lakes
100 Legends Dr
Montgomery, AL 36116
Tapestry on Vaughn
3201 Watchman Dr
Montgomery, AL 36116
Turtle Place
455 Eastdale Rd S
Montgomery, AL 36117
Legacy at The Lake
1421 Stonehenge Rd
Montgomery, AL 36117
Peppertree Apartments
8201 Vaughn Rd
Montgomery, AL 36116
Elevate 5050
5050 Bell Rd
Montgomery, AL 36116
Verandas at Taylor Oaks
7701 Taylor Oaks
Montgomery, AL 36116

Similar Pages

Montgomery 1 BedroomsMontgomery 2 Bedrooms
Montgomery Apartments with ParkingMontgomery Dog Friendly Apartments
Montgomery Pet Friendly PlacesButler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Auburn, ALPrattville, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, AL
Pike Road, ALCalera, ALOpelika, ALMillbrook, AL
Greenville, ALTroy, ALSylacauga, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn University at MontgomeryFaulkner University
Auburn University