Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

2632 Oxford Drive Available 07/30/20 2632 Oxford Drive - Welcome home to 2632 Oxford Drive! This beautiful 3bedroom/2bath home sits on a large lot with mature trees in a wonderful Montgomery neighborhood! The main living area has beautiful brick tile flooring! To the left of the living room is a large eat-in kitchen with floor to ceiling cabinets and storage separating the kitchen and living room. There is a formal dining room for you to host your dinner parties. Through the kitchen you will find a large laundry room by the exterior door leading to the 2 car carport and workshop area. To the right of the front entrance, you will find a large hallway leading to 3 spacious bedrooms with 2 bathrooms that include nice tile work. One bedroom has a nice built in desk and shelving. Contact us today to schedule your viewing of this home as it won't last long. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/montgomery-homes-to-rent.



Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. An additional pet rent of a minimum $15 per pet will be added to the base rental amount for approved pets.



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant



(RLNE4158458)