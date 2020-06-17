2609 Burkelaun Drive

Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1253992
A charming ranch in Montgomery! Your next home includes:
--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--2,118 square feet
--Spacious, open floorplan with sizable bedrooms, a sunroom and large living area
--Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new counter tops and new flooring
--Enclosed patio and fully fenced backyard
--Pet friendly
Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
|Amenities: Carpet,Ceiling fans,Fenced yard,Freshly Painted,Shed for storage,Stainless steel appliances,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Wood-style flooring
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.