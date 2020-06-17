2609 Burkelaun Drive

Amenities

A charming ranch in Montgomery! Your next home includes:



--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

--2,118 square feet

--Spacious, open floorplan with sizable bedrooms, a sunroom and large living area

--Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new counter tops and new flooring

--Enclosed patio and fully fenced backyard

--Pet friendly



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

