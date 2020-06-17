All apartments in Montgomery
2609 Burkelaun Drive
2609 Burkelaun Drive

2609 Burkelaun Drive · (205) 346-7986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2609 Burkelaun Drive, Montgomery, AL 36111

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$965

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2118 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1253992

A charming ranch in Montgomery! Your next home includes:

--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--2,118 square feet
--Spacious, open floorplan with sizable bedrooms, a sunroom and large living area
--Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new counter tops and new flooring
--Enclosed patio and fully fenced backyard
--Pet friendly

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
|Amenities: Carpet,Ceiling fans,Fenced yard,Freshly Painted,Shed for storage,Stainless steel appliances,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Wood-style flooring
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

