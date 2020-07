Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

3 bedroom, 1 bath fully renovated Capitol Heights charmer! Original refinished hardwood flooring runs throughout, new fixtures, granite counter tops, stainless appliances and more. This home boasts 3 oversized bedrooms with an open centrally located full bathroom, large living room and formal dining room along with a breakfast nook perfect for informal dining. Call the office today to schedule your private tour of this amazing home, don't hold your breath cause this one will go fast!