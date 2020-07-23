Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking

1318 Woodward Ave Available 09/01/20 Sleeping Porch! - Large, well-maintained home in Old Cloverdale featuring many charming, original 1930s details. Three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, two huge porches (upstairs and downstairs), sunroom, deck, garden beds, and much much more. New paint and countertops in kitchen, new tile in bathroom, built-in bookshelves, skylight in huge master bathroom, and large fully-fenced yard with off-street parking are just some of the bonus features of this beautiful home. Landscaping, alarm service, and pest service included.



For a virtual tour click the link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=oH3BVjeN5Nm



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5971354)