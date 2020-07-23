All apartments in Montgomery
1318 Woodward Ave

1318 Woodward Avenue · (334) 625-0677 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1318 Woodward Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36106
Old Cloverdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1318 Woodward Ave · Avail. Sep 1

$1,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2129 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
1318 Woodward Ave Available 09/01/20 Sleeping Porch! - Large, well-maintained home in Old Cloverdale featuring many charming, original 1930s details. Three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, two huge porches (upstairs and downstairs), sunroom, deck, garden beds, and much much more. New paint and countertops in kitchen, new tile in bathroom, built-in bookshelves, skylight in huge master bathroom, and large fully-fenced yard with off-street parking are just some of the bonus features of this beautiful home. Landscaping, alarm service, and pest service included.

For a virtual tour click the link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=oH3BVjeN5Nm

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5971354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 Woodward Ave have any available units?
1318 Woodward Ave has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
Is 1318 Woodward Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1318 Woodward Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 Woodward Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1318 Woodward Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1318 Woodward Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1318 Woodward Ave offers parking.
Does 1318 Woodward Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1318 Woodward Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 Woodward Ave have a pool?
No, 1318 Woodward Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1318 Woodward Ave have accessible units?
No, 1318 Woodward Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 Woodward Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1318 Woodward Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1318 Woodward Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1318 Woodward Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
