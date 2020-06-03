All apartments in Montgomery
Last updated April 9 2020 at 12:09 AM

1112 Buckingham Drive

1112 Buckingham Drive · (334) 721-3067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1112 Buckingham Drive, Montgomery, AL 36116

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1632 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal! It has hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new appliances. This home is in good shape, with plenty of light throughout. The kids will love the huge yard, and you will appreciate the patio. This home has everything you need.This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Buckingham Drive have any available units?
1112 Buckingham Drive has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 Buckingham Drive have?
Some of 1112 Buckingham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Buckingham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Buckingham Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Buckingham Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 Buckingham Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1112 Buckingham Drive offer parking?
No, 1112 Buckingham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1112 Buckingham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Buckingham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Buckingham Drive have a pool?
No, 1112 Buckingham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Buckingham Drive have accessible units?
No, 1112 Buckingham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Buckingham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 Buckingham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
