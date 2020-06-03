1112 Buckingham Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal! It has hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new appliances. This home is in good shape, with plenty of light throughout. The kids will love the huge yard, and you will appreciate the patio. This home has everything you need.This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.