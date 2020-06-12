/
3 bedroom apartments
63 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Montevallo, AL
124 Patriot Point Drive
124 Patriot Point Drive, Montevallo, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1518 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Receive a $250 Amazon gift card when you sign a lease a pay deposit by June 15th!! Take advantage of leasing this beautiful, newly constructed home with all the modern features! This home is two story with luxury vinyl plank and
132 Patriot Point Drive
132 Patriot Point Drive, Montevallo, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1518 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Receive a $250 Amazon gift card when you sign a lease a pay deposit by June 15th!! Do not miss out on this newly constructed home in Patriot Point! So many great features! This home comes with a garage, front porch, ceiling fans
145 SAMFORD ST
145 Samford Street, Montevallo, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Great 4 side brick vintage home. The roof and A/C are both 2 years old. Washer and Dryer are included. There is also a storm shelter on the property. The house is located next to Montevallo Middle school and George Dailey Park.
201 Meadowgreen Drive
201 Meadowgreen Drive, Shelby County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1542 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go.
33 Oakdale Drive
33 Oakdale Drive, Shelby County, AL
Welcome to this 4 bedroom and 2 bath home in Montevallo! You will fall in love with this beautiful kitchen. The kitchen features giant island, updated appliances, and fresh paint.
7 Oakdale Drive
7 Oakdale Drive, Shelby County, AL
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Don't let this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home slip by.
121 Meadowgreen Drive
121 Meadowgreen Drive, Shelby County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1093 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Check out this cute home in Montevallo! There are new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and a covered back porch, with plenty of shade.
825 Barkley Drive
825 Barkley Drive, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
For Rent - (RLNE2080468)
232 CHURCH ST
232 Church Street, Wilton, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1472 sqft
This adorable 3bd/2ba home has lots of character & charm. Large living space with real hardwood floors throughout. Separate kitchen w/ all appliances included. Spacious dining area for entertaining guest.
149 Ashby Street
149 Ashby Street, Calera, AL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
397 Camden Cove Circle
397 Camden Cove Circle, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1374 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher Washer & Dryer This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen, and tile in
125 Gardenside Drive
125 Gardenside Drive, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1769 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! The home located at 125 Gardenside Drive is a 3-bedroom 2-bath. This home is a must-see.
352 Union Station Way
352 Union Station Way, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1421 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 This home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It features a large family room, nice size bedrooms with large closets, and bonus room with hardwood.
4878 Stonecreek Way
4878 Stonecreek Way, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1314 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
116 DAVENTRY DR
116 Daventry Drive, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Daventry Subdivision in Calera, AL. Conveniently located approximately 1 mile to I-65, and 6 miles from Alabaster Colonial shopping mall. Subdivision has own private community pool that’s perfect for family and kids.
217 Lacey Ave
217 Lacey Ave, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2008 sqft
Wonderful home in Alabaster! - Property Id: 299240 This 3 bedroom/2 bath has tile and hardwood floors in dining room, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, screened in porch with storage closet make this home a dream.
201 Hampton Dr
201 Hampton Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1172 sqft
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly*/ No Section 8 - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher Microwave This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the kitchen,
100 Rosegate Drive
100 Rosegate Drive, Calera, AL
HALF OFF OF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!! Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home! Calera Schools! Available June 5. - Newly remodeled 4BR/2.5BA home. The home has new carpet throughout with laminate flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms.
672 The Heights Ln
672 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1397 sqft
672 The Heights Lane - Welcome home to 672 The Heights Lane! This is a newly constructed 3BR/2.5BA in Calera.
668 The Heights Ln
668 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1392 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome home to 668 The Heights Lane! This is a newly constructed 3BR/2.5BA in Calera.
664 The Heights Lane
664 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1397 sqft
664 The Heights Lane - Welcome home to 664 The Heights Lane! This is a newly constructed 3BR/2.5BA in Calera.
542 The Heights Lane
542 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
542 The Heights Lane Available 07/14/20 Townhome for rent in Calera! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Town Home for rent in a great location in Calera! This great location offers easy access to Interstate 65, shopping, restaurants and just
229 Union Station Drive
229 Union Station Drive, Calera, AL
229 Union Station Drive Available 06/18/20 Spacious Home for Rent in Calera...
602 The Heights Lane
602 The Heights Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
602 The Heights Lane Available 08/05/20 Home in Calera...
