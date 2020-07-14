Parking Details: Open lot: Included in lease, Detached Garage: $30/month.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Summer Place have any available units?
Summer Place offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $620, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $710, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $760. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Mobile, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mobile Rent Report.
What amenities does Summer Place have?
Some of Summer Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summer Place currently offering any rent specials?
Summer Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summer Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Summer Place is pet friendly.
Does Summer Place offer parking?
Yes, Summer Place offers parking.
Does Summer Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Summer Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Summer Place have a pool?
Yes, Summer Place has a pool.
Does Summer Place have accessible units?
No, Summer Place does not have accessible units.
Does Summer Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Summer Place does not have units with dishwashers.