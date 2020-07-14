All apartments in Mobile
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

Summer Place

557 Azalea Road · (256) 818-4401
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

557 Azalea Road, Mobile, AL 36609

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

A1-1

$620

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

A1-2

$770

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

2 Bedrooms

B1-1

$710

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

B1-2

$860

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

3 Bedrooms

C1-1

$760

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 858 sqft

C1-2

$910

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 858 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summer Place.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
internet access

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - $400 -- based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 80 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: Included in lease, Detached Garage: $30/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Summer Place have any available units?
Summer Place offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $620, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $710, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $760. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Mobile, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mobile Rent Report.
What amenities does Summer Place have?
Some of Summer Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summer Place currently offering any rent specials?
Summer Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summer Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Summer Place is pet friendly.
Does Summer Place offer parking?
Yes, Summer Place offers parking.
Does Summer Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Summer Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Summer Place have a pool?
Yes, Summer Place has a pool.
Does Summer Place have accessible units?
No, Summer Place does not have accessible units.
Does Summer Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Summer Place does not have units with dishwashers.

