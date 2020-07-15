Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking gym pool dog park

Welcome home to Southern Oaks Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama!







Southern Oaks Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes! We know you’ll love our fitness facility with free weights and wireless internet cafe with a coffee bar. Southern Oaks Apartments also offers a sparkling swimming pool, picnic area with BBQ grills, two laundry facilities, and an on-site bark park!







Our community is located just off of Airport Boulevard, and all the sights and attractions of the city are at your front door. The Shoppes at Bel Air, Springdale Mall, and Mobile Festival Centre are all just minutes away! Southern Oaks Apartments is also located near several area schools and employers, including the University of South Alabama, Davidson High School, Spring Hill College, Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley, Continental Motors, Austal USA, Infirmary Health, Providence Hospital, and Springhill Medical Center. With excellent access to major roads such as Interstate 65, your commute will be quick and convenient.







We are a pet-friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs! Want to find the perfect apartment for you? Give our friendly leasing staff a call today and make Southern Oaks Apartments your new home!