Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:58 AM

Southern Oaks

833 S University Blvd · (251) 257-3986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

833 S University Blvd, Mobile, AL 36609
Jackson Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. Sep 9

$610

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 47 · Avail. Jul 18

$634

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 190 · Avail. Aug 23

$659

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. Sep 3

$859

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.75 Bath · 1061 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. Sep 14

$860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.75 Bath · 1061 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. Aug 15

$860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.75 Bath · 1061 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Southern Oaks.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
internet access
internet cafe
Welcome home to Southern Oaks Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama!



Southern Oaks Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes! We know you’ll love our fitness facility with free weights and wireless internet cafe with a coffee bar. Southern Oaks Apartments also offers a sparkling swimming pool, picnic area with BBQ grills, two laundry facilities, and an on-site bark park!



Our community is located just off of Airport Boulevard, and all the sights and attractions of the city are at your front door. The Shoppes at Bel Air, Springdale Mall, and Mobile Festival Centre are all just minutes away! Southern Oaks Apartments is also located near several area schools and employers, including the University of South Alabama, Davidson High School, Spring Hill College, Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley, Continental Motors, Austal USA, Infirmary Health, Providence Hospital, and Springhill Medical Center. With excellent access to major roads such as Interstate 65, your commute will be quick and convenient.



We are a pet-friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs! Want to find the perfect apartment for you? Give our friendly leasing staff a call today and make Southern Oaks Apartments your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $175 OAC
Move-in Fees: $105 Admin fee
Additional: Month-to-Month Fee: $100/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 for first pet; $100 for second pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Southern Oaks have any available units?
Southern Oaks has 11 units available starting at $610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mobile, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mobile Rent Report.
What amenities does Southern Oaks have?
Some of Southern Oaks's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Southern Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Southern Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Southern Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Southern Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Southern Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Southern Oaks offers parking.
Does Southern Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, Southern Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Southern Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Southern Oaks has a pool.
Does Southern Oaks have accessible units?
No, Southern Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Southern Oaks have units with dishwashers?
No, Southern Oaks does not have units with dishwashers.

