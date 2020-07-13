All apartments in Mobile
Find more places like Midtown Oaks Townhomes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mobile, AL
/
Midtown Oaks Townhomes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

Midtown Oaks Townhomes

Open Now until 5pm
2500 Dauphinwood Dr · (251) 333-4415
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mobile
See all
Dauphin Acres
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2500 Dauphinwood Dr, Mobile, AL 36606
Dauphin Acres

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 159 · Avail. Sep 7

$694

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 167 · Avail. Jul 15

$694

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 098 · Avail. Sep 7

$744

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 160 · Avail. now

$804

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 093 · Avail. Aug 7

$804

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 140 · Avail. Jul 15

$814

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Midtown Oaks Townhomes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
e-payments
cc payments
online portal
Midtown Oaks Townhomes is ideally and centrally located in the Midtown area of Mobile. Experience our extraordinary lifestyle paired with old Mobile charm. Enjoy a vigorous workout in our fitness center or cool off in our sparkling swimming pool. Convenient to interstates, downtown Mobile, hospitals, area shopping and restaurants. Come by today and experience a sense of yesteryear.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0 or One Month’s Rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Administration Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, American Bulldog, American Staffordshire Terrier, Doberman Pincher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, St. Bernard, Wolf Breeds, Elkhounds, Presa Canarios, and any other deemed vicious or ill suited for apartments (at management's discretion). Any animal listed by the ASPCA as an aggressive breed will not be allowed. Only 2 pets allowed per apartment. No weight restrictions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Midtown Oaks Townhomes have any available units?
Midtown Oaks Townhomes has 12 units available starting at $694 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mobile, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mobile Rent Report.
What amenities does Midtown Oaks Townhomes have?
Some of Midtown Oaks Townhomes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Midtown Oaks Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Midtown Oaks Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Midtown Oaks Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Midtown Oaks Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Midtown Oaks Townhomes offer parking?
No, Midtown Oaks Townhomes does not offer parking.
Does Midtown Oaks Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Midtown Oaks Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Midtown Oaks Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Midtown Oaks Townhomes has a pool.
Does Midtown Oaks Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Midtown Oaks Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Midtown Oaks Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Midtown Oaks Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Midtown Oaks Townhomes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Longleaf Pines
6190 Girby Rd
Mobile, AL 36693
Southern Oaks
833 S University Blvd
Mobile, AL 36609
Ashford Place
6075 Grelot Rd
Mobile, AL 36609
Huntleigh Woods
375 Hillcrest Rd
Mobile, AL 36608
Retreat at Schillinger
1313 Schillinger Rd S
Mobile, AL 36695
Portofino
3907 Michael Boulevard
Mobile, AL 36609
Summer Tree
608 Azalea Rd
Mobile, AL 36609
Woodland Square
250 Sage Avenue
Mobile, AL 36606

Similar Pages

Mobile 1 BedroomsMobile 2 Bedrooms
Mobile Apartments with PoolMobile Dog Friendly Apartments
Mobile Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Biloxi, MSPensacola, FLDaphne, ALPascagoula, MSFerry Pass, FLFairhope, ALFoley, AL
Gulf Shores, ALEnsley, FLSpanish Fort, ALGautier, MSSaraland, ALGulf Hills, MSBellview, FL
D'Iberville, MSWarrington, FLBrent, FLTillmans Corner, ALMoss Point, MSSt. Martin, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

BerkleighJackson Heights
Westhill

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity