Midtown Oaks Townhomes

Lease Length: 7-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0 or One Month’s Rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Administration Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, American Bulldog, American Staffordshire Terrier, Doberman Pincher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, St. Bernard, Wolf Breeds, Elkhounds, Presa Canarios, and any other deemed vicious or ill suited for apartments (at management's discretion). Any animal listed by the ASPCA as an aggressive breed will not be allowed. Only 2 pets allowed per apartment. No weight restrictions.