Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Longleaf Pines

6190 Girby Rd · (251) 220-6015
Location

6190 Girby Rd, Mobile, AL 36693
Canterbury

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2011 · Avail. now

$896

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 849 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Longleaf Pines.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
pool table
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home. Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff contributes to a higher standard of living. Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums and parks are all close at hand, with sponsored activities to develop new hobbies while getting to know your neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12, 13, 18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 for one pet, $500 for two pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Detached Garage: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Longleaf Pines have any available units?
Longleaf Pines has a unit available for $896 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mobile, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mobile Rent Report.
What amenities does Longleaf Pines have?
Some of Longleaf Pines's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Longleaf Pines currently offering any rent specials?
Longleaf Pines is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Longleaf Pines pet-friendly?
Yes, Longleaf Pines is pet friendly.
Does Longleaf Pines offer parking?
Yes, Longleaf Pines offers parking.
Does Longleaf Pines have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Longleaf Pines offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Longleaf Pines have a pool?
Yes, Longleaf Pines has a pool.
Does Longleaf Pines have accessible units?
No, Longleaf Pines does not have accessible units.
Does Longleaf Pines have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Longleaf Pines has units with dishwashers.
