Longleaf Pines

Lease Length: 6, 12, 13, 18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 for one pet, $500 for two pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Detached Garage: $100/month