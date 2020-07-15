Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed 24hr maintenance bocce court clubhouse dog grooming area e-payments fire pit package receiving tennis court

Welcome home to Huntleigh Woods Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama!







Stop by Huntleigh Woods Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable one and two bedroom apartments, along with many great amenities including a refreshing swimming pool with a sundeck, picnic area with BBQ grills, on-site dog park, 24-hour fitness center, complimentary WiFi in all common areas, on-site laundry facility, and so much more!







If you want to get out and about, you’ll find great dining, shopping, and entertainment options very close by, such as The Shoppes at Bel Air, Azalea City Golf Course, Mobile Botanical Gardens, Mobile Museum of Art, and Mobile Japanese Garden. Huntleigh Woods Apartments is also located near several of the area’s top employers and schools, including Walmart Distribution Center, Amazon Distribution Center, Mobile Aeroplex, Providence Hospital, Infirmary Health, Austal USA, Springhill Medical Center, University of South Alabama, E.R. Dickson Elementary School, Scarborough Middle School, and W.P. Davidson High School. With excellent access to major roads such as Airport Boulevard and Interstate 65, you can be anywhere in the area in just minutes. Apartment living has never been so convenient!







At Huntleigh Woods Apartments, cats and dogs are not only welcome, they are considered family. Call or visit Huntleigh Woods Apartments today!