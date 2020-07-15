All apartments in Mobile
Huntleigh Woods
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:57 AM

Huntleigh Woods

375 Hillcrest Rd · (251) 255-4151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Mobile
Westhill
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

375 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL 36608
Westhill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A110 · Avail. Aug 8

$749

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

Unit A205 · Avail. Sep 5

$749

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

Unit A118 · Avail. Sep 7

$749

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit B104 · Avail. Aug 8

$839

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Huntleigh Woods.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
bocce court
clubhouse
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
package receiving
tennis court
Welcome home to Huntleigh Woods Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama!



Stop by Huntleigh Woods Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable one and two bedroom apartments, along with many great amenities including a refreshing swimming pool with a sundeck, picnic area with BBQ grills, on-site dog park, 24-hour fitness center, complimentary WiFi in all common areas, on-site laundry facility, and so much more!



If you want to get out and about, you’ll find great dining, shopping, and entertainment options very close by, such as The Shoppes at Bel Air, Azalea City Golf Course, Mobile Botanical Gardens, Mobile Museum of Art, and Mobile Japanese Garden. Huntleigh Woods Apartments is also located near several of the area’s top employers and schools, including Walmart Distribution Center, Amazon Distribution Center, Mobile Aeroplex, Providence Hospital, Infirmary Health, Austal USA, Springhill Medical Center, University of South Alabama, E.R. Dickson Elementary School, Scarborough Middle School, and W.P. Davidson High School. With excellent access to major roads such as Airport Boulevard and Interstate 65, you can be anywhere in the area in just minutes. Apartment living has never been so convenient!



At Huntleigh Woods Apartments, cats and dogs are not only welcome, they are considered family. Call or visit Huntleigh Woods Apartments today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for first pet; $100 for second pet
limit: Two pet max per apartment.
rent: $15/monthly per pet
Parking Details: Surface lot. Off-Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Huntleigh Woods have any available units?
Huntleigh Woods has 5 units available starting at $749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mobile, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mobile Rent Report.
What amenities does Huntleigh Woods have?
Some of Huntleigh Woods's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Huntleigh Woods currently offering any rent specials?
Huntleigh Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Huntleigh Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, Huntleigh Woods is pet friendly.
Does Huntleigh Woods offer parking?
Yes, Huntleigh Woods offers parking.
Does Huntleigh Woods have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Huntleigh Woods offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Huntleigh Woods have a pool?
Yes, Huntleigh Woods has a pool.
Does Huntleigh Woods have accessible units?
No, Huntleigh Woods does not have accessible units.
Does Huntleigh Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Huntleigh Woods has units with dishwashers.

