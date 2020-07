Charleston Apartment Homes

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car wash area clubhouse concierge dog park gym parking playground pool pool table garage package receiving tennis court internet access

The lifestyle here at The Charleston appeals to people who expect exceptional quality, gracious hospitality and convenience. We believe in bringing more value to our residents which is why we are currently undergoing a gorgeous renovation. These upscale renovations include Granite or Quartz Countertops, Undermount Sinks, and beautiful wood plank flooring.



All of our homes have stainless steel appliances, choices of custom cabinetry and fixtures, ceramic tile, closet organizers, garden tubs, framed mirrors......Charleston is like no other apartment community you have ever seen!



We offer concierge services, a 24- hour tanning salon, 24- hour fitness/weight club, a 24-hour complete business center, an outdoor kitchen overlooking the largest community pool in Mobile, and that is just the beginning of our amenities designed to pamper you!