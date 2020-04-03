917 WILDWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Super cute home in Pinehurst subdivision. Living room with wood burning fireplace that leads to an enclosed sun porch that is vented. Sun room has built-in window seat. Fenced backyard. All appliances. Home pre-wired for alarm.