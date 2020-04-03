Super cute home in Pinehurst subdivision. Living room with wood burning fireplace that leads to an enclosed sun porch that is vented. Sun room has built-in window seat. Fenced backyard. All appliances. Home pre-wired for alarm.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 917 WILDWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
How much is rent in Mobile, AL?
What amenities does 917 WILDWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 917 WILDWOOD AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 WILDWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
917 WILDWOOD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.