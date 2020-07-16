Amenities

5900 Grelot Road Unit 505 Available 09/05/20 CLOSE TO COTTAGE HILL PARK - Great condo with 1 bedroom, walk in closet, and full bath downstairs and 1 bedroom, walk in closet, and full bath upstairs with office area. Cathedral ceilings in the family room with woodburning fireplace. There is also a large private patio great for entertaining with that leads to a 2 car carport with storage room. This condo is close to Cottage Hill Dog park, groceries, and restaurants. Call today for your private showing. Won't last long.



(RLNE4979075)