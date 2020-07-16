All apartments in Mobile
5900 Grelot Road Unit 505

Location

5900 Grelot Road, Mobile, AL 36609
Berkleigh

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5900 Grelot Road Unit 505 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1370 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
carport
walk in closets
dog park
fireplace
5900 Grelot Road Unit 505 Available 09/05/20 CLOSE TO COTTAGE HILL PARK - Great condo with 1 bedroom, walk in closet, and full bath downstairs and 1 bedroom, walk in closet, and full bath upstairs with office area. Cathedral ceilings in the family room with woodburning fireplace. There is also a large private patio great for entertaining with that leads to a 2 car carport with storage room. This condo is close to Cottage Hill Dog park, groceries, and restaurants. Call today for your private showing. Won't last long.

(RLNE4979075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5900 Grelot Road Unit 505 have any available units?
5900 Grelot Road Unit 505 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mobile, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mobile Rent Report.
What amenities does 5900 Grelot Road Unit 505 have?
Some of 5900 Grelot Road Unit 505's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5900 Grelot Road Unit 505 currently offering any rent specials?
5900 Grelot Road Unit 505 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5900 Grelot Road Unit 505 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5900 Grelot Road Unit 505 is pet friendly.
Does 5900 Grelot Road Unit 505 offer parking?
Yes, 5900 Grelot Road Unit 505 offers parking.
Does 5900 Grelot Road Unit 505 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5900 Grelot Road Unit 505 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5900 Grelot Road Unit 505 have a pool?
No, 5900 Grelot Road Unit 505 does not have a pool.
Does 5900 Grelot Road Unit 505 have accessible units?
No, 5900 Grelot Road Unit 505 does not have accessible units.
Does 5900 Grelot Road Unit 505 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5900 Grelot Road Unit 505 does not have units with dishwashers.
