4213 Malibar Drive

4213 Malibar Dr. - This is a lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath brick home located in Mobile, it has a carport and a nice yard. Water, power, gas, trash is tenant responsibility



APPLICATION QUALIFICATION STANDARDS POLICY



Our minimum application qualifications for consideration as a tenant with Irby Property Management are as follows. If you do not meet these requirements - please do not apply - you will be denied.



MINIMUM APPLICATION QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS



MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 550

NO EVICTION HISTORY IN LAST 7 YEARS

NO CRIMES AGAINST PERSON OR PROPERTY

TOTAL GROSS INCOME MUST EQUAL 3 TIME THE MONTHLY RENTAL. (UNLESS SECTION 8)



RENTAL RESTRICTIONS



NON-SMOKING REQUIREMENT - SMOKING PERMITTED OUTSIDE ONLY

OCCUPANCY LIMIT OF 2 PEOPLE PER BEDROOM.

UTILITIES ARE TENANTS RESPONSIBILITY UNLESS SPECIFIED

ANIMALS ARE CONSIDERED WITH A $100 NON REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT & RENT OF $25 PM / PER ANIMAL



HAVE YOU DRIVEN PAST THE PROPERTY TO CONFIRM YOU LIKE THE AREA?



