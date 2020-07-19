All apartments in Mobile
Find more places like 2263 CEDAR POINT ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mobile, AL
/
2263 CEDAR POINT ROAD
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

2263 CEDAR POINT ROAD

2263 Cedar Point Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mobile
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2263 Cedar Point Road, Mobile, AL 36605
Rosedale

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is move-in ready! This spacious 4 bedroom 2 & 1/2 bath sits on 3 acres and has been completely renovated. Tile and laminate wood floors throughout. Kitchen is complete with all appliances. Fresh paint in all rooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2263 CEDAR POINT ROAD have any available units?
2263 CEDAR POINT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mobile, AL.
How much is rent in Mobile, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mobile Rent Report.
What amenities does 2263 CEDAR POINT ROAD have?
Some of 2263 CEDAR POINT ROAD's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2263 CEDAR POINT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2263 CEDAR POINT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2263 CEDAR POINT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2263 CEDAR POINT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mobile.
Does 2263 CEDAR POINT ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2263 CEDAR POINT ROAD offers parking.
Does 2263 CEDAR POINT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2263 CEDAR POINT ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2263 CEDAR POINT ROAD have a pool?
No, 2263 CEDAR POINT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2263 CEDAR POINT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2263 CEDAR POINT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2263 CEDAR POINT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2263 CEDAR POINT ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Oaks Townhomes
2500 Dauphinwood Dr
Mobile, AL 36606
Summit at Hillcrest
1601 Hillcrest Rd
Mobile, AL 36609
Ashford Place
6075 Grelot Rd
Mobile, AL 36609
Huntleigh Woods
375 Hillcrest Rd
Mobile, AL 36608
Retreat at Schillinger
1313 Schillinger Rd S
Mobile, AL 36695
Summer Tree
608 Azalea Rd
Mobile, AL 36609
Midtown 250
250 Sage Avenue
Mobile, AL 36606
Meridian at the Port
300 North Water Street
Mobile, AL 36602

Similar Pages

Mobile 1 BedroomsMobile 2 Bedrooms
Mobile Apartments with PoolsMobile Dog Friendly Apartments
Mobile Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Biloxi, MSPensacola, FLDaphne, ALPascagoula, MSFerry Pass, FLFairhope, ALEnsley, FL
Spanish Fort, ALGautier, MSFoley, ALSaraland, ALGulf Shores, ALGulf Hills, MSD'Iberville, MS
Brent, FLTillmans Corner, ALWest Pensacola, FLBellview, FLGonzalez, FLPace, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dauphin AcresBerkleigh
Jackson HeightsWesthill
Di Grado

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College