This home is move-in ready! This spacious 4 bedroom 2 & 1/2 bath sits on 3 acres and has been completely renovated. Tile and laminate wood floors throughout. Kitchen is complete with all appliances. Fresh paint in all rooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2263 CEDAR POINT ROAD have any available units?
2263 CEDAR POINT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mobile, AL.
What amenities does 2263 CEDAR POINT ROAD have?
Some of 2263 CEDAR POINT ROAD's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2263 CEDAR POINT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2263 CEDAR POINT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.