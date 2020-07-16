All apartments in Mobile
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

155 Grand Blvd

155 Grand Boulevard · (251) 661-4660
Location

155 Grand Boulevard, Mobile, AL 36607
Park Place

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 155 Grand Blvd · Avail. Aug 10

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2150 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
hot tub
155 Grand Blvd Available 08/10/20 MIDTOWN CHARM - Beautiful Historic Cottage in the Heart of Midtown on Desirable Grand Blvd. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and just off Old Shell. You will be amazed at all of the beautiful finishes throughout this lovely home. Hardwood flooring, soft neutral colors, designer light fixtures, crown molding and so much more are throughout. Formal living room with fireplace and formal dining room that is perfect for intimate gatherings for dinner or special occasions. The kitchen is a dream and has granite countertops, nice appliances, and beadboard moldings. Beautiful and spacious master with French doors and sitting area. Master bath has a Jacuzzi tub and separate shower for a luxurious spa feel- which is a rare find in Midtown. 2 additional guest bedrooms and bath. This home finishes with a screened in back porch, 2 parking spaces in the uniquely designed car port area, and a lush backyard. This beauty will not last long! Available August 15, 2019. Call for your private showing today so you can have this home as your future Midtown rental.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4922614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Grand Blvd have any available units?
155 Grand Blvd has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mobile, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mobile Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 Grand Blvd have?
Some of 155 Grand Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Grand Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
155 Grand Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Grand Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 Grand Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 155 Grand Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 155 Grand Blvd offers parking.
Does 155 Grand Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Grand Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Grand Blvd have a pool?
No, 155 Grand Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 155 Grand Blvd have accessible units?
No, 155 Grand Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Grand Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Grand Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
