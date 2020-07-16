Amenities

155 Grand Blvd Available 08/10/20 MIDTOWN CHARM - Beautiful Historic Cottage in the Heart of Midtown on Desirable Grand Blvd. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and just off Old Shell. You will be amazed at all of the beautiful finishes throughout this lovely home. Hardwood flooring, soft neutral colors, designer light fixtures, crown molding and so much more are throughout. Formal living room with fireplace and formal dining room that is perfect for intimate gatherings for dinner or special occasions. The kitchen is a dream and has granite countertops, nice appliances, and beadboard moldings. Beautiful and spacious master with French doors and sitting area. Master bath has a Jacuzzi tub and separate shower for a luxurious spa feel- which is a rare find in Midtown. 2 additional guest bedrooms and bath. This home finishes with a screened in back porch, 2 parking spaces in the uniquely designed car port area, and a lush backyard. This beauty will not last long! Available August 15, 2019. Call for your private showing today so you can have this home as your future Midtown rental.



No Cats Allowed



