1323 OLD SHELL ROAD
1323 OLD SHELL ROAD

1323 Old Shell Road · (251) 753-2826
1323 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL 36604
2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
pet friendly
parking
**AVAILABLE AUGUST 10 for a One (1) Yr Lease** Beautifully renovated and close to everything Midtown & Downtown Mobile has to offer -- this duplex has identical 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom HUGE apartments - just over 1100 square feet each! Available Unit is #A. Updated just 1 yr ago, with brand new flooring, paint and window treatments. Kitchen is large and has stove, microwave, DISHWASHER and apt comes with a WASHER / DRYER! Bedrooms have tons of space and windows galore. Central heating and air. Fall in love with Midtown for the first time or all over again. Each unit also has 2 dedicated off-street parking spaces in the back. Walking distance from favorite Midtown restaurants and bars, easy commute to downtown, hospitals and interstate. Call today for a tour and tenant requirement information. Utilities are Power and Water, and would be in the tenant's name. 1 month deposit, cats only - no dogs - with pet fee, $50 application fee.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 1323 OLD SHELL ROAD have any available units?
1323 OLD SHELL ROAD has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mobile, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mobile Rent Report.
What amenities does 1323 OLD SHELL ROAD have?
Some of 1323 OLD SHELL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 OLD SHELL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1323 OLD SHELL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 OLD SHELL ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1323 OLD SHELL ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1323 OLD SHELL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1323 OLD SHELL ROAD offers parking.
Does 1323 OLD SHELL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1323 OLD SHELL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 OLD SHELL ROAD have a pool?
No, 1323 OLD SHELL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1323 OLD SHELL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1323 OLD SHELL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 OLD SHELL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1323 OLD SHELL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
