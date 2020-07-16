1323 OLD SHELL ROAD

Amenities

**AVAILABLE AUGUST 10 for a One (1) Yr Lease** Beautifully renovated and close to everything Midtown & Downtown Mobile has to offer -- this duplex has identical 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom HUGE apartments - just over 1100 square feet each! Available Unit is #A. Updated just 1 yr ago, with brand new flooring, paint and window treatments. Kitchen is large and has stove, microwave, DISHWASHER and apt comes with a WASHER / DRYER! Bedrooms have tons of space and windows galore. Central heating and air. Fall in love with Midtown for the first time or all over again. Each unit also has 2 dedicated off-street parking spaces in the back. Walking distance from favorite Midtown restaurants and bars, easy commute to downtown, hospitals and interstate. Call today for a tour and tenant requirement information. Utilities are Power and Water, and would be in the tenant's name. 1 month deposit, cats only - no dogs - with pet fee, $50 application fee.