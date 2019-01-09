All apartments in Mobile
110 South Broad Street - 2
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

110 South Broad Street - 2

110 South Broad Street · (251) 299-2100
Location

110 South Broad Street, Mobile, AL 36604
Washington Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Cute downtown apartment with all new appliances! Convenient downtown location. Close proximity to Airbus Assembly line and within walking distance to the downtown Business District. Don't miss this deal!

Want to view this home???

Come by our office to check out a key! Bring a $30 refundable cash deposit and a valid ID!

Key Check-Out Hours
Monday - Friday: 8am - 3pm
Saturday: 9am - 1pm
Sunday: Closed

Location:
1509 Government Street, Suite 503
Mobile, AL 36604
*Parking in rear, 5th floor, at the end of the hall*

Visit www.TheRentExperts.com for availabilities and to complete an application. Questions or concerns? Call 251-299-2100.

*** This property is NOT pet friendly ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 South Broad Street - 2 have any available units?
110 South Broad Street - 2 has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mobile, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mobile Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 South Broad Street - 2 have?
Some of 110 South Broad Street - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 South Broad Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
110 South Broad Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 South Broad Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 South Broad Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 110 South Broad Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 110 South Broad Street - 2 does offer parking.
Does 110 South Broad Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 South Broad Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 South Broad Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 110 South Broad Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 110 South Broad Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 110 South Broad Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 110 South Broad Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 South Broad Street - 2 has units with dishwashers.
