110 Du Rhu Drive Unit E
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

110 Du Rhu Drive Unit E

110 Du Rhu Drive · (251) 661-4660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110 Du Rhu Drive, Mobile, AL 36608
College Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 110 Du Rhu Drive Unit E · Avail. Sep 5

$1,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
110 Du Rhu Drive Unit E Available 09/05/20 THE COMMONS AT SPRINGHILL - You will be pleasantly surprised by this 3 bedroom 2 bath Condo at The Commons in Spring Hill. This unit has been completely remodeled and painted with decorator colors, new ceramic tile in the living, kitchen and bath areas, and new carpet in the bedrooms. The light fixtures have been updated as well, and there are faux wood blinds throughout. All stainless steel appliances to remain. Everything is like new. The pool area is lovely and available for residents to enjoy throughout the year. Conveniently located next to Legacy Village and Spring Hill College and Golf Course, the location is ideal. Hurry and take a look because this will not last long. It's rare to find a 3 bedroom unit for lease at The Commons. Call for your private showing today.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4919267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Du Rhu Drive Unit E have any available units?
110 Du Rhu Drive Unit E has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mobile, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mobile Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 Du Rhu Drive Unit E have?
Some of 110 Du Rhu Drive Unit E's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Du Rhu Drive Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
110 Du Rhu Drive Unit E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Du Rhu Drive Unit E pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Du Rhu Drive Unit E is pet friendly.
Does 110 Du Rhu Drive Unit E offer parking?
No, 110 Du Rhu Drive Unit E does not offer parking.
Does 110 Du Rhu Drive Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Du Rhu Drive Unit E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Du Rhu Drive Unit E have a pool?
Yes, 110 Du Rhu Drive Unit E has a pool.
Does 110 Du Rhu Drive Unit E have accessible units?
No, 110 Du Rhu Drive Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Du Rhu Drive Unit E have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Du Rhu Drive Unit E does not have units with dishwashers.
