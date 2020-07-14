Amenities

110 Du Rhu Drive Unit E Available 09/05/20 THE COMMONS AT SPRINGHILL - You will be pleasantly surprised by this 3 bedroom 2 bath Condo at The Commons in Spring Hill. This unit has been completely remodeled and painted with decorator colors, new ceramic tile in the living, kitchen and bath areas, and new carpet in the bedrooms. The light fixtures have been updated as well, and there are faux wood blinds throughout. All stainless steel appliances to remain. Everything is like new. The pool area is lovely and available for residents to enjoy throughout the year. Conveniently located next to Legacy Village and Spring Hill College and Golf Course, the location is ideal. Hurry and take a look because this will not last long. It's rare to find a 3 bedroom unit for lease at The Commons. Call for your private showing today.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4919267)