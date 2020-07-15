Rent Calculator
All apartments in Mobile County
Find more places like 9640 Sunview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mobile County, AL
/
9640 Sunview Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9640 Sunview Drive
9640 Sunview Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9640 Sunview Drive, Mobile County, AL 36575
Scenic Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Semmes 3/2 Fenced Yard - Living room, kitchen with breakfast bar, dining room, den, carpet, tile, and hardwood flooring, garage, covered back porch, large fenced yard, all electric. No Pets.
(RLNE2085716)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9640 Sunview Drive have any available units?
9640 Sunview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mobile County, AL
.
What amenities does 9640 Sunview Drive have?
Some of 9640 Sunview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9640 Sunview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9640 Sunview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9640 Sunview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9640 Sunview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mobile County
.
Does 9640 Sunview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9640 Sunview Drive offers parking.
Does 9640 Sunview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9640 Sunview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9640 Sunview Drive have a pool?
No, 9640 Sunview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9640 Sunview Drive have accessible units?
No, 9640 Sunview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9640 Sunview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9640 Sunview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9640 Sunview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9640 Sunview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
