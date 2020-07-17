All apartments in Mobile County
3400 ZEPHYR DRIVE

3400 Zephyr Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3400 Zephyr Drive, Mobile County, AL 36695
Di Grado

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Nice updated home in the Baker School district with large rooms, fireplace, all kitchen appliances, fenced yard and a carport. The back yard features two large decks and plenty of shade. No Smoking. Pets may be negotiable. No Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 ZEPHYR DRIVE have any available units?
3400 ZEPHYR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mobile County, AL.
What amenities does 3400 ZEPHYR DRIVE have?
Some of 3400 ZEPHYR DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 ZEPHYR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3400 ZEPHYR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 ZEPHYR DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3400 ZEPHYR DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3400 ZEPHYR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3400 ZEPHYR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3400 ZEPHYR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3400 ZEPHYR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 ZEPHYR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3400 ZEPHYR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3400 ZEPHYR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3400 ZEPHYR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 ZEPHYR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3400 ZEPHYR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3400 ZEPHYR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3400 ZEPHYR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
