3400 ZEPHYR DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

Nice updated home in the Baker School district with large rooms, fireplace, all kitchen appliances, fenced yard and a carport. The back yard features two large decks and plenty of shade. No Smoking. Pets may be negotiable. No Section 8.